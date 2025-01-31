PFG Investments LLC Sells 458 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,982 shares of company stock worth $68,954,147. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $118.94 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

