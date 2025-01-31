PFG Investments LLC Sells 553 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 642.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DWX stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $461.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

