PFG Investments LLC Sells 570 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.