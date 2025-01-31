PFG Investments LLC Sells 631 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.