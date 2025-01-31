PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $232.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

(Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.