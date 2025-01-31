PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of BrightSpire Capital worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 363.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.65 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.75%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.