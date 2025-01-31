PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 739.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

