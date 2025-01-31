Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 28.36% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

