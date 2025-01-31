Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 229.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 121.5% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,114,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after buying an additional 3,354,513 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $13.94 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

