Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 41,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

