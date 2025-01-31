Q4 Earnings Forecast for Boeing Issued By William Blair

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($16.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $214.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.