Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,940 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

