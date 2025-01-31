Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $89,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,446.72. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $53,056.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,738.08. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,490 shares of company stock valued at $316,162 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,057,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
