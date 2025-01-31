Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NYSE:QD opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $594.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.76. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
