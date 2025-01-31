Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Qudian Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:QD opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $594.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.76. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qudian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 368,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Qudian by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

