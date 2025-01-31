Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after buying an additional 253,708 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Argus upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

