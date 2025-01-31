Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RICOY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

