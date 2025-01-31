Roblox’s (RBLX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $177,601.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,993.24. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,587.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,207,812 shares of company stock worth $69,509,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 22.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Roblox by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

