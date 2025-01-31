Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

