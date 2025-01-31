Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.
Rotork Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.
About Rotork
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- About the Markup Calculator
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.