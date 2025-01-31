Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.