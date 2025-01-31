Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELS. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,232,000 after purchasing an additional 805,681 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,866,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 713,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 708,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

