Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $459.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.56 and a 200 day moving average of $536.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

