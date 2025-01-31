Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.34 and traded as high as $284.65. Schindler shares last traded at $284.65, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Schindler Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.08.

Schindler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.