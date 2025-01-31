Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1,296.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.80 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

