Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 221.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

