SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 276.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

