SG Americas Securities LLC Has $697,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SD opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

