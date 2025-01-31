Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

