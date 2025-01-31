Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Sherritt International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.