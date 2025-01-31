Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Drops By 25.5%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NPK opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

