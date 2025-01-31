Short Interest in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Declines By 24.2%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

