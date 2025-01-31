Short Interest in Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Decreases By 24.6%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

Shares of SGD stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $53.80.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

