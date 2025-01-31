Short Interest in Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Decreases By 24.6%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Safe and Green Development Stock Performance
Shares of SGD stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $53.80.
About Safe and Green Development
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safe and Green Development
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.