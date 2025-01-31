Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Declines By 24.5%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 375,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.