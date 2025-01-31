Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Drops By 25.7%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 74,300 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ucommune International Price Performance
UK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
About Ucommune International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ucommune International
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.