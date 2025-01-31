Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Drops By 25.7%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 74,300 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ucommune International Price Performance

UK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

