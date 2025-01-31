Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.22 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 80.85 ($1.00). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 80.05 ($0.99), with a volume of 3,284,382 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,140.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 1,120,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £986,456.24 ($1,225,107.10). Insiders bought a total of 1,129,212 shares of company stock worth $99,048,863 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

