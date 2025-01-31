Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.22 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 80.85 ($1.00). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 80.05 ($0.99), with a volume of 3,284,382 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sirius Real Estate
Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 0.2 %
Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 1,120,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £986,456.24 ($1,225,107.10). Insiders bought a total of 1,129,212 shares of company stock worth $99,048,863 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius Real Estate
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.