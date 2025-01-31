Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF opened at $172.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.99. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

