SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.88 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 180.80 ($2.25). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 177.10 ($2.20), with a volume of 862,058 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.25 ($3.06).

SSP Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.10 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About SSP Group

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

