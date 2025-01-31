Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.34. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 7,571 shares changing hands.

Synlogic Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

