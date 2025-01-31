Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SYY opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.21.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

