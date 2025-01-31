Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,291.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,313.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.87.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71 shares of company stock valued at $98,215. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

