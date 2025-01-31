TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,363.11 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,086.37 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,311.07.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

