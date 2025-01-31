Truefg LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $198.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

