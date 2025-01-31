UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 135.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 631,124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 9.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in UGI by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 131,452 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

