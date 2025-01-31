Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 12,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Upwork Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.59. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $1,302,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,653.55. This represents a 60.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 10,508 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $166,656.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,750 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 71.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

