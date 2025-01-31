urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,497 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of urban-gro worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in urban-gro by 26.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.