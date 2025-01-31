Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $391.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

