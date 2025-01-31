Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 509,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

