Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.67. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 393,928 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 250.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

