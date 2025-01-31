Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.67. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 393,928 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.