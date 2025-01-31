Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. American Trust grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $194.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.06.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

