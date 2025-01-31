Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 494,812 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

