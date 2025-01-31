Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.22.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bain Capital Specialty Finance
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.