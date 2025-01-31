Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,176 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

