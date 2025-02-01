1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 661873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $3,061,110.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,846,364.37. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 803,405 shares of company stock worth $6,292,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

